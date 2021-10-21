Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.22. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

