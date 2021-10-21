SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.94 million for the quarter.
