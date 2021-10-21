Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $216.71 and last traded at $217.00. 2,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Get Snap-on alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.