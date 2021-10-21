Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHU stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

