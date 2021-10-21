Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

