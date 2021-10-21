Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LUV opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

