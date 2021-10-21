Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.11.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

