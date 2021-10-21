SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,040,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.33. 59,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

