SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $356.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

