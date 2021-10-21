Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

