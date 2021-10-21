Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.