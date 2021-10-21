Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $151.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.39 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $601.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

