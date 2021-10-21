Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $6,723,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

