Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.10.

SPLK opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

