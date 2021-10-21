SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.