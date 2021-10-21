Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Square stock opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Square by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

