Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.
Square stock opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Square by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
