Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470.26. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other news, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $53,088,000 over the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

