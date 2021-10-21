State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.62.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.