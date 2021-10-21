State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.62.
STT opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
