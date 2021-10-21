Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.08 million and $2,038.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003407 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00020300 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

