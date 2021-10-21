STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 2130995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.