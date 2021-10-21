Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

SCL traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

