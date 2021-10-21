Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.
SCL stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
