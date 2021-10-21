Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

SCL stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

