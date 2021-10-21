Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STVN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

