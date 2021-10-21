Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

