Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Construction Partners worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.