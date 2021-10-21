Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

