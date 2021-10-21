Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

