Stifel Financial Corp Sells 56 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $507.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

