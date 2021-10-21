Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,442 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,468,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $59.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.