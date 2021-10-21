Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,536 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,842% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

