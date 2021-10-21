Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.

EDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 36,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

