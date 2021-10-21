Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.
EDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 36,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
