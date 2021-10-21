Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.42 ($100.49).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.80 ($85.65) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.34.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

