Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $94,740.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. 1,701,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.