Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
