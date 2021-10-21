Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

