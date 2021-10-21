Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

