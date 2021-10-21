Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.
Shares of SHO opened at $12.39 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
