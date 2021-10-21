Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.39 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

