Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

