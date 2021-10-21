Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

