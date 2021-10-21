Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $315.50 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

