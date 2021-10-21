Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

