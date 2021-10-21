Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
