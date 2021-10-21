Taal Capital Management LP Has $3.86 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taal Capital Management LP lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $158.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

