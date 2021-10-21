Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

