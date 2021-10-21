Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.94 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Shares of FSRX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

