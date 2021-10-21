Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $983,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $393,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

XPDI stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.