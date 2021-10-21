Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,547.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

