Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,788 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 9.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 9,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.