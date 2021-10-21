Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Innovative Portfolios’ Largest Position

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Target were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

