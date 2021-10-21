Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, comps grew for the 17th quarter in row. Management now envisions high single digit growth in comps for the second half of fiscal 2021. However, Delta variant, product cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges Target need to encounter.”

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.52.

NYSE:TGT opened at $251.83 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $234.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

