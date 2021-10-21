TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.32.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,005. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$66.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.30.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

