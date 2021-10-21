TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. 96,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,134. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

