TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

TTGT stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

